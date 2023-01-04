OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a fugitive wanted in Minnesota was taken into custody following a noise investigation in Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 2, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a loud explosion coming from a business in the 4300 block of the I-40 Service Rd.

When police arrived at the scene, they immediately tried to determine if anyone was inside the warehouse.

After no one responded to their calls, MSgt. Paull and his K9, Bear, began to search the building.

Bear was able to sniff out a suspect who was hiding inside the building.

Authorities say 52-year-old Troy Lee was found hiding behind a piece of metal in the building.

Lee had an active felony warrant out of Minnesota.

He was arrested on complaints of a felon in possession of explosives, manufacturing an incendiary device, a felon in possession of a firearm, and stolen property.