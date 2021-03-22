Oklahoma City lab has rare DNA test for COVID-19 susceptibility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lab in Oklahoma is one of seven in the U.S. with a DNA test that can help show how susceptible you are to COVID-19.

It can also show your risk for life-threatening infections or reactions to certain foods.

“It’s a lot of peace of mind for patients out there,” said Dr. Amy Darter, with the Oklahoma Institute of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Darter says many of her patients who have taken this new DNA test have been surprised at the results.

“It can be average, everyday people who have some deficiencies that can contribute to issues with COVID-19,” she said.

After a blood draw, cells are analyzed by a laser.

“When it does that, it sends information to a computer software that then translates that information into specific, unique characteristics of the cell,” said Darter.

Those characteristics show your genetic makeup and environmental factors that can contribute to your body’s ability to fight infection.

“Like being overweight or having diabetes or having asthma or chronic or recurring upper respiratory infections,” Darter said.

If a patient does have an immune deficiency, healthcare experts are able to give patients care instructions, specific to their medical needs.

Darter says they’ve used this type of technology for other purposes before but, of course, testing for COVID-19 susceptibility is new.

“We wanted the technology for Oklahoma and have been able to obtain that in the last six weeks and we are super excited about that,” she said.

We’re told the test is covered by most insurance but is nearly $1,000 without it.

Results typically come back in 7-10 days.