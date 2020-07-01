Oklahoma City Law Enforcement Policy Task Force created in response to community concerns about current law enforcement policies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Law Enforcement Policy Task Force was created in Oklahoma City, Mayor David Holt announced, in response to community concerns about current law enforcement policies.

The task force will revisit and revise the police department’s de-escalation policy. It will also revisit and revise the structure in place designed to provide credible and independent accountability back to the community, a responsibility currently belonging to the police department’s Citizens Advisory Board.

The task force may also consider other policies if it’s necessary to accomplish improvement in the two priority areas. The task force will recommend changes to the City Council and the City Manager for potential adoption.

For more information on the task force and its members, go to this link.

