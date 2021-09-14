Oklahoma City leaders approve plan to implement MAPS 4

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s City Council approved the MAPS 4 Implementation Plan during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The Implementation Plan includes the guiding documents for the program scope, project, scheduling and budget, according to an announcement from City of Oklahoma City officials.

The plan was developed by MAPS 4 program consultant ADG. It’s based on the 2019 MAPS 4 resolution, Finance Department sales tax projections, information from city staff and project advocates/operators, publicly available plans and data, as well as previous MAPS experience, according to city officials.

“The development of this MAPS 4 implementation plan has taken about the same amount of time as the MAPS 3 plan, and so above all I am grateful to everyone involved for keeping us on pace, even in the face of the challenging year and a half that we’ve experienced,” said Mayor David Holt. “I want to especially thank the MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board for its role in this process and its recommendation.”

Oklahoma City voters approved MAPS 4 – a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax expected to raise an estimated $978 million over eight years – in a special election on Dec. 10, 2019. MAPS 4’s temporary sales tax began April 1, 2020, and ends in 2028.

MAPS 4 includes the following 16 projects:

All 16 projects will move forward within 15 months of the plan’s adoption.

“Determining where in the schedule to place each project largely depends on operational capacity and availability of funds,” said MAPS Program Manager David E. Todd. “Because the sales taxes are collected over an eight-year period, the full $978 million is not available to start construction on every project right away. With careful planning and financial modeling, the program schedule presents a balanced approach with early movement on most projects.”

Approximately $110.5 million in operating/maintenance and capital improvement funds included in the program will be transferred to the MAPS 4 Investment and Operating Trust by March 2023 to provide time for investment funds to grow.

“The operation and maintenance of all projects will ultimately become the responsibility of others,” said Todd. “The schedule provides time for some operators to accomplish necessary organizational growth and other preparations prior to the completion of construction. Other project operators will benefit from early phasing to avoid delays and secure events that support Oklahoma City economic activity.”

The MAPS 4 Implementation Plan and the MAPS 4 Program Schedule can be viewed at okc.gov/maps4.

“More than 70 percent of MAPS 4 funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs. The rest is for quality of life and job-creating initiatives,” city officials said.