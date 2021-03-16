Oklahoma City leaders cap water utility prices, lowering cost to residents following high faucet dripping during winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City Council in Oklahoma City voted Tuesday to cap the price of water to help mitigate the utility cost for residents who dripped faucets during the extreme cold brought on by February’s winter storm.

Residential water customers will not pay above Tier 2 pricing for water use over 2,000 gallons, according to a city-issued news release.

Water costs in Oklahoma City by tier for residential customers.

Water prices normally increase when customers use above 10,000 gallons in a billing cycle.

“We know that our customers dripped faucets during the extreme cold snap in February to protect their own pipes from damage, but the reality is it helped our entire community,” said Utilities Director Chris Browning. “If people didn’t drip and their pipes burst, it would have decreased water pressure even more throughout our service area. That could have put our firefighters and other important services at risk of not having enough water.”

Billing for water use above the first tier will also be set at Tier 2 prices for non-residential customers, according to the news release.

The city bills water service customers based on how much water they use. The cost for residential customers is $3.11 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons (Tier 1), $3.61 per 1,000 gallons from 2,001 to 10,000 gallons (Tier 2).

“Higher rates apply beyond 10,000 gallons to encourage water conservation and system demand management. A similar tiered system is used for non-residential customers,” the news release states.

Water costs in Oklahoma City by tier for non-residential customers.

Several residents who would not typically exceed 10,000 gallons during winter exceeded that amount in February, most likely from dripping faucets to prevent pipes from freezing and breaking during record-low cold weather.

The number of community members dripping their faucets were so high that city officials across Central Oklahoma eventually asked that residents with interior wall sinks to refrain from dripping faucets.

“Without Tuesday’s Council action, those residents would have received a higher water bill than usual,” the news release states.

Oklahoma City water customers can learn more about their utility bill on the city’s ‘Understanding Your Bill’ webpage, and about city water rates on the city’s ‘Service & Rate Fees’ webpage.

Visit okc.gov/utilities for more on the Utilities Department.