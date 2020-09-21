Oklahoma City leaders take part in mask giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the next month, residents and shoppers in Oklahoma City will be required to wear a mask in public.

Oklahoma City has extended its mask mandate until at least Oct. 20.

Everyone who is 6-years-old and older is required to wear face coverings in indoor public places, with narrow exceptions.

On Saturday, city leaders tried to help residents follow their lead and mask up.

“Today we are giving masks away,” said Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

In all, 80,000 masks were handed out in events in northeastern and south Oklahoma City.

“I know the needs as far as what a mask can do. I’ve been in plenty of stores where people are struggling to put something over their face in order to cover themselves in order to be in the store,” said Nice. “This is just a way for people to continue to stay safe and to be healthy.”

Nice says they had already started giving away masks when she arrived at 8:45 a.m. for the 9 a.m. giveaway because so many cars had already lined up. Each vehicle received a box of 50 masks, hand sanitizer, and a box of food from the Regional Food Bank.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt also got in on the fun by handing out supplies to cars.

City officials say COVID-19 cases have declined since the mask mandate went into effect in mid-July. Nice says city government needs to make sure all Oklahoma City residents can afford to obey the mask mandate.

“We are able to provide that extra comfort for folks in need to get a mask and face cover and for them to be safe as well as safe for their families,” said Nice.

The masks were paid for by CARES Act money, along with private and corporate donations. Nice says the message today is pretty simple.

“Oklahoma City, please be safe, stay healthy and wear your mask,” said Nice.

