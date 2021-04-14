Oklahoma City leaders to participate in virtual community discussion on Black maternal health

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A virtual community discussion will be held Thursday on the challenges Black mothers face before and after childbirth.

The discussion will be held as part of Black Maternal Health Week, which started Sunday and ends this Saturday, according to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

“Oklahoma has one of the worst maternal death rates in the U.S., ranking at No. 4, according to the CDC. Since 2006, Oklahoma’s maternal death rate has increased 54.9%,” the news release states. “A Black mother is 2.5 times more likely to die from childbirth than a white woman.”

The Infant Mortality Alliance (IMA) will host the virtual discussion, which begins at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Participants are advised to join the webinar at 10 a.m. to watch the Ted talk, ‘How the U.S. medical community fails black mothers,’ according to the news release.

The virtual discussion can be watched by going to the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NNgoxNEgSCKxO3gnpMfnAQ

Former State Senator Anastasia Pittman, who also serves as IMA’s co-chair, will moderate the virtual discussion panel.

The panelists are as follows:

Farah Antoine’ Mayberry

Farah is an occupational therapist, certified lactation expert, doula, and midwife assistant. She has a nonprofit, For the Village, that is serving families with doula support.



Jill Nobles-Botkin

Nobles-Botkin the administrative program manager for the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Perinatal & Reproductive Health. She is a certified nurse midwife and worked in labor and delivery at Alliance Health Midwest for 35 years.



Camille Davis

Davis is a registered nurse who has worked with women’s health for over 20 years. She is an Association of Women’s Health, Obstetrics and Nurses member and participates with the work group for Infant Mortality Alliance. She is part of the Oklahoma Women’s Health Task Force and currently works as an education specialist for novice nurses. In her role as the director of the Inter-professional Public Health Group that works to educate disparate communities and bridge the gap between professional medical workers and their consumers.



Dr. LaToya Smith, DO

Smith graduated magna cum laude from Prairie View A&M University in the Houston area before attending medical school at the Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Osteopathic Association and Oklahoma Osteopathic Association.