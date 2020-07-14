Oklahoma City library to close for renovations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City library is set to close this week as it will undergo an extensive remodel.

The Belle Isle Library, also known to many as the “Millennium Falcon” or “Starship Enterprise,” will close on July 17 for renovations that will launch the 1960s style library into the future.

Before the remodel begins, the library will move into a temporary location at 3621 NW Expressway, next to Gold’s Gym and Buy for Less.

The temporary library location will open in mid-August, and construction will start around the same time on the renovations of the existing building.

The renovations will preserve the building’s iconic looks while still giving the library some much-needed upgrades. The renovation will include adding about 10,000 square feet to the library to include a much larger meeting area, study rooms, children’s programming space, large teen space and a makerspace/MLS studios. In addition, the library will have all new furniture, more computers and more parking.

LATEST STORIES: