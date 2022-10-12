OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For families across the country, it seems like finding a home to purchase just keeps getting more difficult.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, first-time homebuyers were met with high demand and a low supply of houses on the market.

As a result, home prices began to climb across the nation.

Now, the market seems to be settling down a bit, but buyers are faced with a new array of challenges including inflation and higher interest rates.

In fact, officials say the average 30-year mortgage rate in the United States is more than double what it was at the start of the year.

Although conditions are challenging, analysts say some parts of the United States are more favorable to first-time buyers than others.

Researchers at Construction Coverage analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, and Redfin to find the best cities to find a starter home.

Next, they determined locations where you’re most likely to find a starter home by looking at the percentage of homes with three or fewer bedrooms, the median sales price of homes, the months of supply of houses for sale, and the homeownership rate for households under 35-years-old.

Construction Coverage’s “Best Cities to Find a Starter Home in 2022” is as follows:

Pittsburgh, PA Oklahoma City, OK Miami- Fort Lauderdale- Pompano Beach, FL Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI New Orleans-Metairie, LA Birmingham- Hoover, AL Tucson, AZ Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Chicago- Naperville- Elgin, IL-IN-WI St. Louis, MO-IL Buffalo-Chektowaga, NY Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Cleveland-Elyria, OH.

Researchers say the median sales price of a three-bedroom home in Oklahoma City is $195,589, and most homes are on the market for a month-and-a-half.

The city also ranked high for the percentage of homes with three bedrooms at 71.6%. OKC recorded a 13.3% homeownership rate for those under 35.