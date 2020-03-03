Oklahoma City man arrested, charged with bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man accused of robbing a bank last year was recently arrested and charged.

According to an affidavit, 38-year-old Keith Carter entered Credit Union One at 3300 North Lincoln Blvd. on the morning of December 23, 2019.

Carter allegedly handed a demand note to a teller, who gave approximately $2,260 to Carter.

He then fled the scene on a “BMX-style” bike, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Surveillance photos of the alleged suspect were released by the FBI and that’s when law enforcement officers received information about Carter.

He was arrested in Oklahoma City on Feb. 25 and made a court appearance the next day.

After a detention hearing on Monday, a judge detained Carter pending trial.

Carter was charged with bank robbery and if he is found guilty, he faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution.

Related Content New photo of credit union robbery suspect released