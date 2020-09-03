Oklahoma City man arrested for woman’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say they have arrested an Oklahoma man in connection to a woman’s murder.

On Wednesday, officials found the body of Tawny King in a vacant house in Stringtown.

Homicide investigators say they believe King was murdered in Oklahoma City and her body was then transported and placed in Stringtown.

Officers were able to arrest 32-year-old Derrick Brown on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Derrick Brown

Authorities say Brown and King had been in an on-again/ off-again relationship for several years.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

