Oklahoma City man arrested on child pornography charge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested a 51-year-old man following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

In April of 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider to the OSBI.

Following an investigation, authorities discovered 18 cyber tips that contained hundreds of child pornographic images.

Officials issued a felony warrant for 51-year-old Theodore Grinie.

Grinie was arrested on a complaint of aggravated possession of obscene materials involving the participation of minors under the age of 18.