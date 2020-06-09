Oklahoma City man beautifies neighborhood in his spare time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While Eric Riggs’ brush strokes aren’t creating art, they’re doing a lot to brighten up the Mayfair area in Oklahoma City.

He grew up in this area, and got the idea to spruce up his old stomping grounds a couple of weeks ago.



“It looked like it needed it because it was starting to peel, so just wanted to do something good for my community,” he told KFOR.



Riggs is not working right now. He usually spends his days improving the grounds at Metro Tech.

But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the VO-tech center.



So, he put his skills to work picking up trash, trimming trees and painting poles.



“I usually do it in the morning when it’s not so hot and then in the afternoons I do something else because I don’t want to get too hot,” Riggs said.



And – he’s doing it for free.



“I’ve also been mowing other people’s yards also for free,” he said.



The owners of Mediterranean Imports and Deli noticed his kind gesture on Monday.



“It was like 100 degrees outside and he was doing that. So, so sweet,” Afaf Asal, co-owner said.



“Gave him a little money to appreciate what he’s doing, and he said, ‘Thank you, thank you. You don’t have to do this,’ and I said, ‘you don’t have to do this,’” Asal said.

Riggs heads back to his regular job in a couple of weeks.

Until then, he’ll spend his time and money to make old things look new.



“The way I see it, I just wanted to do something different for the community. You know, when you brighten something up in the community, people see it,” Riggs said.

It takes Riggs about two hours to paint a few poles, and says he’s already spent around 300 dollars on the paint so far.