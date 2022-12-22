This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man has been federally charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian Country on December 30, 2021.

Antonio Marques Mitchell, 25, of Oklahoma City, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the fatal vehicle collision in 2021 that killed two people.

According to official documents, Mitchell was driving westbound on NW 16th St in Newcastle, Oklahoma, on December 30, 2021. He then collided with another car at the intersection of Highway 76 and NW 16th St. Officials say that a witness allegedly told a 911 operator that Mitchell was smoking marijuana. Another witness allegedly said they saw Mitchell then leave the scene after being asked to provide proof of insurance.

Shortly after leaving the scene of the first collision, an affidavit alleges Mitchell drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a second vehicle while traveling at 80 mph in a 55-mph zone eastbound on Highway 37. Allegedly the driver of the second vehicle died at the scene, as did Mitchell’s own passenger.

According to officials, Mitchell’s blood tested positive for a combination of alcohol, amphetamine, and marijuana.

According to the United States Department of Justice, if found guilty, Mitchell faces a maximum potential penalty of 8 years in prison for each count and a fine up to $250,000 for each count.

Officials say this case is in federal court because Mitchell is a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and the alleged crime took place within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation.

These charges are allegations, and Mitchell is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.