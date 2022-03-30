OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is now charged in connection to a baby’s 2021 death in Oklahoma City.

This charge comes months after the tragedy occurred.

It was September 2021 at an apartment complex on a busy stretch near I-240 and Douglas when tragedy struck.

“Police were called to an apartment complex regarding an unresponsive child,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “When officers arrived, they noticed that medical personnel were already there attending.”

That child, 8-month-old Zailen Howell, was with his mother’s boyfriend, Michael Brown.

Courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Department

“He was the one caring for the child,” Knight said. “Apparently, called the child’s mother, said something’s wrong. She said call 911. He did and that’s what got officers out there in this very, very, very sad case.”

Zailen was rushed to OU Children’s Hospital.

Sadly, he died five days later.

“Our investigators went ahead and investigated it fully because there were signs that there was possible child abuse going on,” said Knight.

Now, in March of 2022, the state medical examiner, ruling the little boy’s death a homicide.

“Blunt force trauma was the cause of death,” Knight said.

Police believe Brown was responsible for the injuries that claimed Zailen’s life.

“He was already sitting in jail,” said Knight. “A charge of murder was added to his list of charges – it was unrelated charges.”

Brown was already facing a charge of causing a fatality accident without a valid driver’s license as well as firearm and drug charges.