CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says an Oklahoma City man is now charged with child pornography possession following an investigation into the trading of material on a social media platform.

Canadian County Sheriff’s Office

Richard Sharp, 58, was arrested June 16, 2022, on two counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators say Sharp possessed multiple images of children between 2 years old and 11 years old being raped on two different devices.

The investigation began when a cybertip was referred to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children alleging Sharp was trading child pornography on a social media app, KiK.

KiK reported Sharp was sending and receiving child pornography from KiK users. KiK reported Sharp’s activities and provided the photographs he was trading on KiK.

On Thursday, June 16, a search warrant was executed at Sharp’s residence and multiple electronic devices were seized.

Authorities say an on-scene forensic examination found Sharp had multiple images of child pornography on his cellphone and laptop.

During the search warrant, Sharp was interviewed by investigators and admitted to possessing and trading child pornography on KiK.

“My TOP priority is the protection of children, especially from sexual predators who would devour them if they had a chance. I’m extremely proud of the men and women who work tirelessly to put these horrific monsters behind bars,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Richard Sharp was taken to the Canadian County Detention Facility and booked on two counts of possession of child pornography.

Sharp’s bond was set at $50,000 and remains in custody.