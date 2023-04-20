OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – United States Attorney Robert J. Troester has confirmed earlier this week, 18-year-old Taryan Nabond Prince-Sadler of Oklahoma City was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a stolen United States Postal Service (USPS) arrow key and theft of stolen mail.

According to officials, on April 17, 2023, Prince-Sadler was charged with one count of possession of a stolen USPS arrow key and one count of theft of stolen mail.

Arrow keys are universal keys USPS uses to access collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units, and apartment panels.

Additionally, an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges that the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) received numerous complaints from customers reporting that mail items containing checks placed into USPS collection boxes were stolen and later altered, forged, or counterfeited. The affidavit further alleges that victims reported the checks cleared through their financial institutions, often through mobile deposit/electronic banking methods.

Officials say, USPIS conducted a law enforcement operation on Monday, April 17, 2023, that identified Prince-Sadler who was then arrested.

On April 18, 2023, Prince-Sadler had his initial appearance on the complaint in federal court in Oklahoma City. He was released on bond pending further proceedings in the case.

If found guilty of unlawful possession of a stolen USPS arrow key, Prince-Sadler faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and a special assessment of $100. If found guilty of theft of stolen mail, Prince-Sadler could face up to 5 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and a special assessment of $100. Prince-Sadler would also be required to serve a term of supervised release of up to three years for each count.

USPS says, that the charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is the result of an investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service.