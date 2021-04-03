Oklahoma City man connected to triple murder investigation sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for firearm possession

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man connected to an unsolved triple-murder investigation was sentenced to three years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm, a little over a week after his girlfriend was convicted for firearm possession.

Barry Rowland Titus II, 39, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for being a prohibited person unlawfully in possession of a firearm, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

Barry Titus

Titus pled guilty to one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance, admitting to committing the crime on or about Nov. 25, 2015, according to the news release.

U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk sentenced Titus and noted the danger that is present when an individual possesses a firearm while using illegal substances.

He and his girlfriend Keegan Harroz, an attorney, appeared in several KFOR news stories over the past two years. Titus, Harroz and 43-year-old Tiffany Eichor were embroiled in a volatile love triangle.

Keegan Harroz

Harroz was representing Titus after he was accused by Eichor, his ex-girlfriend, of threatening to kill her and her family.

Eichor and her parents, 65-year-old Jack Chandler and 69-year-old Evelyn Chander, were later murdered by two masked killers at their home in Beggs.

However, charges have still not been filed against a suspect.

Investigators are saying that Harroz and Titus are only connected to the case.

Harroz took a plea deal for a federal weapons charge. She was sentenced to two years in prison on March 23.

She had been in federal custody since September 2019.