Oklahoma City man dies after hit by vehicle in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man who was walking and pushing his bike along on a section of interstate in Payne County, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle.

Michael Chain Dye, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 177, just south of 32nd Avenue, approximately one mile south of Stillwater, on July 14, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Dye was pushing his black Roadmaster bicycle on U.S. 177 in the southbound lane when at 11:29 p.m. he was struck by a black 2018 Dodge Journey, according to the news release.

The fatal collision is still under investigation, the news release states.

