CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man died from injuries he suffered in a crash on H.E. Bailey Turnpike on Thursday.

Christopher J. Johnson, 29, died in the crash, which occurred at mile marker 80 near Chickasha, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Johnson was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee west on Interstate 44. He went off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail end at approximately 3:08 p.m., OHP officials said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, officials said.

The road was wet and the sky was cloudy at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.