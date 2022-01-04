Oklahoma City man dies in fiery, 3-vehicle crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the fiery, three-vehicle crash that closed a section of Interstate 40 West in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning caused the death of a local resident.

Sam Chitty, 64, of Oklahoma City died on I-40 West in OKC from injuries he suffered in the crash that occurred at 7:25 a.m., just west of Portland Avenue, according to OHP officials.

Chitty was driving a 2017 Peterbilt.

The crash also involved a 2006 Chevy Cobalt and a 2008 Mazda 6. Neither driver was injured.

Two of the vehicles involved in the crash caught on fire, officials said Tuesday morning.

Troopers are still investigating how the crash occurred.

OHP officials announced shortly after 7:30 a.m. that all lanes of I-40 West at Portland Avenue were closed due to the crash. They announced around 30 minutes later that east and westbound Interstate 44 off-ramps to westbound I-40 were also closed.

The off-ramps and all lanes of I-40 West between Portland and Meridian were reopened around 2 p.m.