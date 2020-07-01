Oklahoma City man drowns in lake after falling off boat

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man drowned in Keystone Lake in Pawnee County on Tuesday.

Jerrel W. Warrick, 58, drowned in Keystone Lake at approximately 3:15 p.m.Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Warrick was on a 2009 JCNP pontoon boat. When Warrick threw the boat’s anchor over a beam, he lost his balance and fell into the water, according to the news release.

He tried to use the anchor’s rope to stay afloat, but the anchor gave way and struck him on the head, the news release states.

Warrick then swam to the bow of the boat. Witnesses gave him a personal flotation device, but three-foot waves pushed him underwater before he could use the device, according to the news release.

The Army Corp of Engineers recovered Warrick’s body from the water at approximately 3:48 p.m., the news release states.

Latest Stories