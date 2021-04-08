Oklahoma City man fears home will descend into sink hole

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is reaching out for help after fearing his home near Southwest 29th and May could fall into a sink hole.

Eldon LaFontaine said the problem started when he noticed a hole in his backyard kept growing every time it rained.

“That’s why I put the tin here,” he told KFOR. “To keep people from walking on it and falling in.”

LaFontaine said when it rains it pours and it affects his neighbors.

“We’ve had an inch and a half, to two to three inches of water in the house,” LaFontaine said. “I think there’s a big hole in the sewer line. Can’t flush the stool or sink.”

LaFontaine said he earns his living by collecting scrap metal and his yard is his workshop. To save it from sinking in, he set to work.

“I dug this trench and put a pipe in there so the water would drain down in the hole that’s already there,” he said.

He said a sewage pipe was broken off inside the hole. He placed a PVC on top to cap it, to save it from rain.

LaFontaine said the fear of a long drawn out battle with the city stopped him from picking up the phone and asking for help.

“I haven’t called them on it. It takes them so long to do anything,” he said.

Once KFOR reached out, four line maintenance trucks showed up within an hour to help.

Crews used a camera and a thousand-gallon truck to clear out the blockage. They said the DIY fix caused the service line to collapse.

OKC city crews say they’re planning to come out and repair the city main and reconnect the service at the same time next Tuesday.

Eldon said until then, he’s working to clear out a pathway for the crews to get to work.