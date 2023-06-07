OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An OKC man found a hateful symbol cut into his lawn and he’s wondering who did it.

“I just couldn’t believe it. Somebody that low in garbage. I just don’t understand why,” said Stan Sells.

Sells said he was mowing his lawn Tuesday morning when he found the swastika cut in his yard.

Swastika cut in lawn. Image KFOR.

“It just made me mad that people would be that low to do that,” said Sells. “Somebody knew what he’s doing.”

Sells said based on the detail of the swastika, he does not believe it was the work of a child. He believes someone snuck by in the dead of night and vandalized his yard. Sells said the perpetrator must’ve known security cameras in the area only catch what is up close.

“They can’t even get closer because they got caught on camera,” said Sells. “My cameras are way on the house, like 255 feet away from the house.”

Why the suspect chose a swastika remains a mystery. Sells said he is not Jewish and has not been spreading anti-Semitic beliefs.

Sells also said the vandal chose the perfect spot. It’s on the easement which is technically city property. It’s nearly invisible from the road, but it’s clear as day from his lawn and front window.

“I think was pointed at me,” said Sells.

Stan made a report with Oklahoma City Police and said officers are searching for someone in a white vehicle. OKC Police would not comment to News 4, but did send us a heavily redacted police report that labeled the crime as vandalism.

“What do you say to the person who did this?” asked News 4. “Grow up.” answered Sells.