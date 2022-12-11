OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday night a woman was rear ended in northwest Oklahoma City near Northwest Expressway and Wilshire. Following that, her brother and dog were hit by a car. She called her brother nearby to come pick her dog up. That’s when her brother and dog walked across the street and got hit by oncoming traffic.

The man is now in critical condition in the trauma ICU unit at OU Medical Center, and the dog is nowhere to be found.

The woman was rear ended going east on Northwest Expressway. When her brother arrived, he walked across the street after grabbing the dog. On the way over, the dog got spooked, got out of his leash and was hit by a car. Immediately after that her brother was hit by a pickup truck going westbound and thrown 30 feet.

“The light hadn’t changed yet. So, he got Boomer and started walking across again. The light had just changed and they had a clear path. Boomer stopped like a deer in headlights and got hit. And I saw that happen, and at that exact same time my brother was in the other lane, and he got hit also,” said Courtney Edwards, brother and dog hit by cars, dog missing.

Courtney Edwards’ brother Justin Pierson is now suffering from several injuries like 14 broken ribs, liver laceration, a spinal fracture and much more.

“He’s pretty much broken. Everything from here down. He’s going to have a long, long recovery. We’ve got a lot of support with that. People are taking care of him. We know where he’s at. We just don’t know where Boomer’s at,” said Edwards.

Now what remains a mystery, where is her dog, Boomer?

“The people in the car that hit Justin saw Beamer going West. I mean, there’s not a mark of him anywhere. There’s not blood. There’s not anything,” said Edwards.

The lost boxer is fawn colored without a collar. Edwards is hoping someone saw where Boomer went after getting hit.

“For nobody to see anything, that’s the only thing that we’re hoping is maybe somebody scooped him up and said, ‘Hey, great dog.’ I did see him get hit. I don’t have high hopes that he survived, but I need closure. We need closure. We need something either way. So that’s why we’re here,” said Edwards.

Edwards is praying for Justins quick recovery.

“My brother’s blaming himself right now. He’s stable, but he’s blaming himself for this. I think he (Boomer) could help if by some miracle, he’s still alive, he could help with Justin’s healing process,” said Edwards.

The family is asking the community if they have any information on where the 85-pound boxer may be to contact them by calling (405)255-4777. You can also join their Facebook page.

Or if you have no information, the family is also asking for volunteers to help look for the dog.