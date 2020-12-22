Oklahoma City man in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing attack from stranger on public bus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro man is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man on a public bus without provocation, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Casses Nani, 38, was arrested by Oklahoma City Police Department officers Tuesday afternoon for the alleged stabbing.

A man was boarding an EMBARK bus when Nani, who was seated in the front of the bus, started stabbing the man, unprovoked, according to police officials.

A witness told police that the suspect stabbed the man in the neck.

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the scene and working to determine if Nani is a mental patient.