Oklahoma City man in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing attack from stranger on public bus

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro man is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man on a public bus without provocation, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Casses Nani, 38, was arrested by Oklahoma City Police Department officers Tuesday afternoon for the alleged stabbing.

A man was boarding an EMBARK bus when Nani, who was seated in the front of the bus, started stabbing the man, unprovoked, according to police officials.

A witness told police that the suspect stabbed the man in the neck.

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the scene and working to determine if Nani is a mental patient.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter