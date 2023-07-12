OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man charged for a deadly hit-and-run in Indian Country has pleaded guilty.

25-year-old Antonio Marques Mitchell of Oklahoma City has pleaded guilty two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the fatal vehicle collision in 2021 that killed two people.

According to official documents, Mitchell was driving westbound on NW 16th St in Newcastle, Oklahoma, on December 30, 2021, when he collided with another car at the intersection of Highway 76 and NW 16th St.

Officials say that a witness told 911 that Mitchell was smoking marijuana. Another witness allegedly said they saw Mitchell then leave the scene after being asked to provide proof of insurance.

Shortly after leaving the scene of the first collision, an affidavit says Mitchell drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a second vehicle while traveling eastbound at 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 37. Documents say the driver of the second vehicle died at the scene, as did Mitchell’s own passenger.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Mitchell pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, as charged in the indictment.

As part of the plea, officials say Mitchell admitted that he was driving around 77 mph in a 55 mph area going eastbound when his car struck another vehicle going westbound which caused the death of his passenger and the driver of the other car.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice says Mitchell also admitted that it was predictable that his actions were a threat to the lives of others.

According to officials, a sentencing hearing will be set in about 90 days and Mitchell faces up to eight years in federal prison for each count and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

This case is in federal court because Mitchell is a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and the incident happened within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation.