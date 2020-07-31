Oklahoma City man pleads guilty to strangulation, knife assault while living overseas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man pleaded guilty in federal court this month for assaulting two neighbors inside their apartment building in Okinawa, Japan, while working for the United States Armed Forces overseas as a civilian engineer.

Brendan Rowin Figuly, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to admissions made as part of his plea, Figuly was living in Okinawa, Japan, in connection with his employment for the U.S. Armed Forces. Figuly was a civilian engineer working at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa.

On April 11, Figuly was living in a multi-unit apartment building off-base. That afternoon, he entered the apartment of a female neighbor, armed with a box cutter knife, and demanded to know where their landlord was, claiming that he wanted to kill the landlord.

Figuly then attacked the female neighbor, strangling her until she fell unconscious, cutting her fingers with a knife, and striking her in the face with a baking dish.

The victim fled to her apartment balcony, and Figuly pursued her, breaking the balcony door in the process.

The victim’s husband then entered the apartment, at which point Figuly threatened to kill him.

Figuly then assaulted the man with a box cutter knife, before the man and another neighbor subdued Figuly.

For each count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, Figuly faces a maximum penalty of up to ten years and a fine up to $250,000. He will be sentenced in approximately 90 days.

