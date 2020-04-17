Oklahoma City man says OG&E left a cable in his back yard for four months

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In February, Larry Quinn says OG&E installed a temporary line in his backyard after his neighbor’s power went out, but after four months it was still there.

Quinn says he reached out to OG&E multiple times, but they kept giving him the same answer.

“She said that’s all it is, 28 days. 28 days. Ever times I call I get 28 days,” Quinn told News 4. “That’s all they want to say.”

Quinn says when they first put the temporary line in for his neighbor he was very understanding, but after three weeks the cable was still in his back yard so we wanted answers.

“When are you guys planning on coming out to finish this job? They said well, we don’t even see an open ticket on your house,” Quinn said. “So I waited, and waited, and waited, and waited. I finally called back, and said hey, what’s the story with this? They said well I just checked that ticket and it’s closed now.”

We reached out to OG&E to ask why there was a delay, they sent us this statement…

There has been a delay for this customer due to crew availability and wet weather. It’s not uncommon to experience delays for this type of work at this time of year as there is a higher demand for service and weather is more temperamental. This type of work cannot be completed if the conditions are too wet. Excluding tampering, the temporary line is safe and we’re contacting the customer today with an update on the status of their request and when it’s estimated to be completed.

Hours later OG&E called Quinn to let him know they would be out as soon as possible.

Quinn reached back out to News 4 on Thursday morning to confirm that OG&E did in fact have a crew in his back yard working to finish the job.