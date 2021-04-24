Oklahoma City man sentenced to federal prison for child sex trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was given a lengthy prison sentence for coercing two juveniles to have sex with him and other men by threatening to evict their families.

Rolando Cifuentes-Lopez, 37, was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Robert Troester.

Oklahoma City police stopped Cifuentes-Lopez and Homeland Security Investigations officials arrested him on Nov. 20, 2019, after authorities determined he was undocumented and lacked legal status in the United States, according to the news release.

A federal grand jury indicted him on two counts on Dec. 4, 2019, for sex trafficking two children.

Court documents state that Cifuentes-Lopez recruited, obtained, harbored and patronized the young victims to engage them in commercial sex acts, according to the news release.

“Cifuentes-Lopez owned the trailer where the two child victims lived and threatened to evict their family if he and other men were not provided with sex,” the news release states.

He committed these crimes on one child from 2016 to 2019 and on the other from 2018 to 2019.

Cifuentes-Lopez pleaded guilty to both counts of child sex trafficking on March 9, 2020.

Cifuentes-Lopez’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $10,200 in special assessments. Restitution for the victims will be determined at a subsequent hearing.

Eri Leonardo Cifuentes-Lopez, 42, and Wilson Gramajo-Maldonado, 30, both of Oklahoma City, were both previously sentenced for sex trafficking the same two children. Eri Leonardo Cifuentes-Lopez was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison and Gramajo-Maldonado was sentenced to 27 years in prison. Both will be under five years of supervised release following the completion of their respective prison sentence. Also, they were both ordered to pay $5,100 in special assessments, according to the news release.

All three men will be required to register as sex offenders upon release from prison.

“Sex trafficking of children is a horrendous crime that preys upon the most vulnerable in our society and steals their innocence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Troester. “Prosecuting those who exploit child victims rescues child victims from the abusive life of sex trafficking and helps them reclaim their lives. I commend the incredible work by the prosecutors, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Oklahoma City Police Department in holding accountable those who sell children for sex.”