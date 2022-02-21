OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Imagine lying in your bed in the early morning hours, hearing a startling sound only to find out someone is inside your home.

That’s what Oklahoma City police told KFOR happened at Will Rogers Court this past weekend.

“It was early Saturday morning, police responded to what turned out to be a shooting that started as a home burglary,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police Department. “The victim of the burglary indicated he was lying in bed.”

Green Williams is accused of forcing his way inside this victim’s home shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to a police report, the victim confronted the suspect and asked him to leave after hearing Williams attempting to enter his place.

“The person continues to try to force their way into the residence, at which time the resident of the home armed himself and opened fire,” said Knight.

The victim shot a 9-millimeter handgun, striking Williams. He was wounded but alive.

“It’s so early in the morning, and suddenly you’ve got someone you don’t know trying to force their way into your home.”

Williams was lying on the front porch when police got to the scene. According to court records, Williams is no stranger to law enforcement.

He has been in prison six times for DUI and sentenced five other times with probation for additional DUI/drug charges.

Williams was treated and released from OU Medical. He was eventually booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.