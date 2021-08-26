Oklahoma City man shot; no suspects identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a scary situation overnight for an Oklahoma City family after a man walked into his aunt’s house, suffering from a gunshot wound.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday near Southwest 15th and Westwood Boulevard.

Police say a woman heard what she thought were fireworks, but she soon found out her nephew had been hit by gunfire.

“He walked into the apartment where she lives and told her he had just been shot and she noticed that he did have a bullet wound,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Upon making the shocking discovery, she called 911.

“When officers arrived at the residence, the victim was actually up and walking around. He had a gunshot wound to his torso,” Knight said.

The woman said she didn’t know who shot her nephew, 27-year-old Darious Kearney.

She didn’t see any cars leaving the scene after he had been shot.

“The officers tried to interview him about what happened but he was not very forthcoming with information, he refused to identify who shot him,” said Knight.

Investigators did find shell casings and a car damaged by bullets.

At this time, that’s all they have to work with as they look into the case.

Police say it’s not unusual for victims to not cooperate with police.

“Most of the time, they will but there are certain individuals who we will deal with on the streets who are victims of crime and they just simply refuse to tell us what happened and who shot them,” Knight said.

That, of course, can make solving and prosecuting a case very difficult.

“But that’s just one of the cold hard facts of dealing with one of these types of cases,” said Knight.

KFOR tried to reach out to the victim, but we have not heard back.

At last check, he was stable and taken to the hospital.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.