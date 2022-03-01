OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky Oklahoman won the highest-ever Oklahoma Lottery scratcher pay out Tuesday.

Oklahoma Lottery officials say the winning Ultimate Millions scratcher was purchased at OnCue at 7400 S. Sooner Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Cory — who declined to be publicly identified — scratched the ticket in his truck, and after finding out he won, called his wife to double check because he couldn’t believe it.

Cory is now the 75th Oklahoma Lottery millionaire and the first top prize winner for Ultimate Millions.

The Ultimate Millions scratcher still has over $131 million in prizes available, including two remaining $3 million prizes.