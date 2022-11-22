OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is getting a lifechanging makeover.

Doctors at Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma announced the final recipient of their sixth annual Second Chance program.

The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.

On Monday, the organization announced that Leon Neely, Jr. would be on the receiving end of that amazing makeover.

The 53-year-old is an operator for Oklahoma City and has been working in the public as an essential worker. He is battling leukemia and diabetes.

Doctors say nearly all of his teeth are either missing or broken. Neely says that being in public constantly, he always tries to hide his smile.

“My kids, I did braces, everything for my kids when they were younger. Now I’m gonna take care of me,” Neely said.