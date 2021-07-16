Oklahoma City man wins $8 million lottery jackpot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma City man has become the state’s latest millionaire after winning the lottery.

The Oklahoma Lottery says Broderick from Oklahoma City won the Lotto American jackpot, which was worth over $8 million.

He purchased his ticket at the 1st Place Convenience Store in downtown Oklahoma City.

The winner matched all five red balls and the Lotto America Star Ball.

Lottery officials say he accepted the cash option, which left him with $5.7 million.

Authorities say Broderick is the second Lotto America jackpot winner sold in Oklahoma in under a year. A Woodward man claimed a $3.5 million Lotto America jackpot in December of 2020.

Wednesday night’s Lotto America winner is the 69th Oklahoma Lottery millionaire.

