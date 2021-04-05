Oklahoma City man, woman to each serve 15 years for child sex trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have each been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiring to commit child sex trafficking.

On February 20, 2020, both 49-year-old Michael Kerry Kendrick, aka “Milkman,” and 40-year-old Christa Lynn Glass, aka “Lady Milk,” aka “Diamond,” were charged by federal complaint with child sex trafficking.

According to court documents, Kendrick and Glass offered to teach a 16-year-old child about the commercial sex business. They posted advertisements on the internet using photos they took of the child and arranged for commercial sex appointments with buyers who responded to the advertisements. Kendrick and Glass took all the proceeds of the appointments between the child and the buyers. Additionally, they provided the child with narcotics.

On June 17, 2020, Glass entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiring to commit child sex trafficking between September 2019 and January 28, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

On July 8, 2020, Kendrick entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiring to commit child sex trafficking during the same time period.

On March 1, 2021, U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman sentenced Glass to serve 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

On April 2, 2021, Judge Dishman sentenced Kendrick to serve 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Judge Dishman also imposed $5,100 in special assessments for each defendant and stated that restitution for the victim will be determined at a subsequent hearing.

Upon their release from prison, both Kendrick and Glass will be required to register as sex offenders.

At each sentencing, Judge Dishman noted the difficulty of finding words to convey how serious and egregious Kendrick and Glass’s crimes were.