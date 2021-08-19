Oklahoma City Manager reinstates mask mandate for city employees as COVID-19 continues to rise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City Manager of Oklahoma City says all city employees, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask inside municipal buildings.

In a memo to department heads on Aug. 17, City Manager Craig Freeman said, “As coronavirus cases continue rising in our workforce and in the community, we’re bringing back specific safety precautions that helped us control infections earlier in the pandemic.”

Face masks are required for all city employees, regardless of vaccination status, when:

working with other employees in person, including when riding in city vehicles

working with the public at public counters, unless adequate physical barriers are in place

within common areas inside buildings (hallways, elevators, bathrooms, breakrooms, etc.)

during public meetings.

Freeman also encouraged employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the city worksite clinics listed in the memo.

The changes were implemented Wednesday, Aug. 18.