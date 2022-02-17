OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The death of a man in Oklahoma City three and a half years after he was shot has been ruled a homicide, but a suspect has not been arrested.

Andrew Lee Ingram, 39, was found with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of NW 22nd Street on March 4, 2017.

Ingram died in December 2020.

“Since then, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed their investigation and ruled the death a homicide, sighting the victim died of complications from being shot,” Oklahoma City Police Department officials said.

The investigation into Ingram’s death is an open case with the Oklahoma City Homicide Cold Case Unit.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information on Ingram’s death or a possible suspect is asked to call OKCPD’s Homicide Tip Line, 405-297-1200.