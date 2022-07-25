OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a frustrating couple of years for homebuyers, hope may be on the horizon.

Real estate experts say homes have been staying on the market longer in the Oklahoma City area in recent months.

The last two years have been exhausting for homebuyers and their agents.

“They’ve told me they may look at 30 or 40 houses before they get one,” said Angelena Harris, Board President of MLSOK, Inc. “We tell them you better put your best offer in on the first one instead of trying to haggle a little bit because you may not get the property.”

In May, MLSOK, Inc. saw around 2,800 listings on average.

In June, that number jumped to almost 4,200 and has stayed near it, meaning homes are staying on the market longer, making it easier for buyers to look at more properties and make offers on the ones they want.

“It’s taking 7-10 days to get an offer versus one day in a weekend of open houses to get an offer and multiple offers at that,” Harris said.

For right now, local experts say most homes are selling at their full list price but not as many are selling over.

“There’s a saying going around right now, it’s called ‘marry the house, date the rate,’” said Harris. “So what that means is pick the house that you want, you can always refinance later if the interest rates go down.”

Harris says they’re also seeing builders offer concessions more often than before, so it may be getting easier to get the brand new home of your dreams.