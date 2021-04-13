Oklahoma City mask ordinance to remain in effect through April 30

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials continue to work to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible, city leaders in Oklahoma City say the current mask mandate will stay in place.

Under the current mask ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance went into effect immediately in July and was originally set to last until Sept. 8, but the council voted to extend the ordinance several times.

Via Unsplash

For months, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public.

Once the ordinance went into effect, Holt said that the ordinance was causing the city’s COVID-19 cases to drop.

As attention turns to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, city leaders began looking at the possibility of ending the mask mandate early.

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the Oklahoma City Council declined to vote on ending the mandate early during Tuesday’s council meeting.

As a result, the ordinance remains in effect until April 30.