OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is known for being a rising star on the political landscape, he may soon have another title to his name.

Mayor Holt has been named as a finalist for the next dean of Oklahoma City University’s School of Law.

The search committee has narrowed the candidates down to the following four:

Reynaldo Valencia, dean and professor at Capital University Law School

Todd Lamb, attorney at McAfee & Taft law firm

Geoffrey Rapp, law professor at the University of Toledo College of Law

David Holt, mayor of Oklahoma City.

Holt was elected as the mayor of Oklahoma City in 2018 and was re-elected to the position in 2022. Before becoming mayor, Holt served two terms in the Oklahoma Senate.

Holt joins another former state politician in the running for the post.

Todd Lamb is also a candidate.

Lamb previously was Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor under Gov. Mary Fallin from 2011 to 2019. Before becoming Lt. Gov., Lamb was also a state senator from 2005 to 2011.

In addition to being a practicing attorney, Lamb is also a co-host of KFOR’s Flashpoint series, the longest-running state political TV show in the country.

Holt and Todd Lamb are both graduates of the OCU’s School of Law.