Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt reflects on results of “Power 10”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says COVID-19 cases went down in Oklahoma City after his Power 10 initiative, but they went back up after Thanksgiving.

The Power 10, which started on Nov. 19, was for people to take extra precautions against the virus for 10 days.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Holt says while data points reflect transmissions about a week back, there was a decline in cases on Nov. 25, which could be attributed to the Power 10.

However, in the past few days, cases have gone back up. Holt says the spike appears to match up with Thanksgiving.

Experts say those numbers are likely to get higher.

“We expect the numbers will bump up next week from the Thanksgiving holiday, and then we have Christmas looming in the very near future,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, with OU Health, said.

He also says the projected peak is yet to come.

“I don’t have a crystal ball to know how many cases per day. Most of the models project we will hit our peak of hospitalizations and case counts somewhere around the first week to ten days into January,” Bratzler said. “Right now, we need the public for the next couple of mouths, to really buckle down.”

Mayor Holt says at the current rate, it only takes two weeks to infect one out of every 100 residents in Oklahoma City.

