OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and famed Conservative columnist Bill Kristol will participate in a discussion on political polarization in the United States.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. Pic courtesy Oklahoma City Government

The discussion, hosted by the website 92Y.org, will begin at 6:30 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, April 6, and can be heard online. Those interested can register for free to hear the discussion.

The discussion will especially focus on shifting ideological tides within the Republican Party.

“How does today’s GOP differ from the last generation? How is this shift changing the calculus for Democrats and progressives? What does the term ‘conservative’ mean today? Are there bigger ideological schisms still to come? And how are these dynamics playing out on the city, state, and federal levels across party lines? Hear Kristol and Holt answer these urgent questions and more as they consider what it all means for the American political system and democracy itself,” the 92Y website states in its promotion of the discussion.

Holt was elected Oklahoma City’s 36th mayor in 2018 and was re-elected this year. He’s the city’s first Native American mayor. He was elected Trustee of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the organization’s highest leadership level, in 2020. He serves as the Vice Chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors International Affairs Committee, and was elected to the Board of Directors of the National League of Cities (NLC) in 2020. He’s also a NLC 2020 Presidential Election Task Force member and co-chair of NLC’s Reimagining Public Safety Task Force.

Kristol, a founding director of Defending Democracy Together, was a founder and editor of the Weekly Standard. He also had senior positions in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush Administrations and taught politics at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.

92Y focuses on bringing people together through groundbreaking performing and visual arts programs, literature and culture, adult and children’s education, topical discussions, health and fitness and Jewish life.