Oklahoma City Mayor Holt goes to Washington to support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure rebuilding plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt met face-to-face with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, to support a $1.2 trillion plan to fix the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

The only hang up to getting the plan across the finish line is on Capitol Hill, Holt said.

“This is an issue that has dragged on for the better part of a decade, but I think we are right on the cusp here,” Holt said. “Former mayor, Secretary Walsh said we’re on the goal line, and I think that is absolutely the apt analogy, and there is an also an additional opportunity to hear, to do it in a bipartisan way.”

The plan – dubbed the “bipartisan infrastructure framework”– would be the largest federal investment in public transit in U.S. history, and would also be the largest federal investment in passenger rail since Amtrak.

Mayor Holt in Washington. Courtesy of Holt’s Facebook page.

The White House website says the framework is a critical step in implementing Biden’s Build Back Better vision.

The plan also includes funding clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution and resilience to the changing climate.

Holt said he’s encouraged by Biden’s efforts to work toward bipartisan passage of the infrastructure framework, which he said would not only secure important investments, but also demonstrate that Americans can come together to get important work done.

Holt released the following statement about the infrastructure plan on his Facebook page: