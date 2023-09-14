OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has been named by TIME and added to the 2023 TIME100 Next List.

According to the City of OKC, TIME100 Next is an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world and showcases 100 leaders who are making an impact on things like business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism.

Officials say Mayor Holt is the 5th American Mayor to be named TIME100 Next, alongside Pete Buttigieg (2019), Francis Suarez (2019), Michelle Wu (2022) and Mattie Parker (2022).

2023’s TIME100 Next List includes former University of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. It is believed that Hurts and Holt are the first people on the list strongly related to the Sooner State.

Each person on the 2023 list are featured with a tribute, normally written by a past member of the TIME Most Influential People list.

The City of OKC says Mayor Holt’s tribute is created by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg writes that Holt is “one of the most dynamic and innovative” mayors in America and is “helping to write a promising new chapter for his city, and as he does, he’s demonstrating how the combination of ambitious plans with effective management is popular with voters in both parties.”

To see the full piece written on Mayor Holt, visit time.com.