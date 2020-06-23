Oklahoma City mayor says action needs to be taken to curb COVID-19 spike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says if the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise, action might have to be taken.

“The virus hasn’t gone anywhere,” said Holt.

On Tuesday, Mayor Holt addressed a huge spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the metro in the last two weeks.

During the first month of reopening in May, Oklahoma City residents followed the recommendations. In June, it has been a different story.

“If you have relaxed your own personal precautions in recent weeks, and let’s face it, chances are you have, it’s time to resume better habits,” said Holt.

Holt says to wash your hands, social distance and although he stressed the importance of wearing masks, he says it;s not a mandated because that would be impossible to enforce.

“If hospitalizations continue to rise over the rate seen over the last few days or if deaths return to the rates seen previously, we will have little choice but to roll back to earlier phases of our reopening,” said Holt.

“Keeping our economy open depends on each one of us,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, executive director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

County health officials also say the biggest spike in new cases is in the 18 to 49-year-old range and these are caused, according to their contact tracing, in a large part by group events.

“These are showing up week after week as super spreader events,” said McGough.

Church services, group workout events, and crowded bars are just a few of the places where the virus is spreading.

“If you can’t remain six feet away from others or you cannot wear a mask, you should not participate in the event or activities,” said McGough.

McGough says barber shops and salons have not shown to be big spreader situations.

The mayor and health officials stressed to stay home if you are sick and get tested if you think you have been exposed.