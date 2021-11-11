Oklahoma City Mayor touts bipartisan support for national infrastructure plan

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
image of OKC mayor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joins Kent Ogle and Ali Meyer each Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Holt discussed the bipartisan $1Trillion dollar infrastructure bill which he says will mean money for anything from bridges, roads, public transit, and possibly a connection for passenger rail service.

The infrastructure package is a historic investment by any measure, one that Biden compares in its breadth to the building of the interstate highway system in the last century or the transcontinental railroad the century before.

“This is a blue collar blueprint to rebuilding America,” he said in his White House remarks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Follow @KFOR on Twitter