Oklahoma City medical marijuana lab’s license revoked

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A judge has revoked the license of a Northeast Oklahoma City medical marijuana testing lab, five months after the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s fire marshal issued a stop-work order to the business.

“We had to take our own action against their license to be able to prevent them from continuing to conduct testing,” Dr. Kelly Williams, Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, told KFOR in an exclusive interview.

Williams told KFOR that Nationwide Engineering and Testing, LLC, a medical marijuana testing lab in NE OKC, did not comply with a stop work order that was issued by the Oklahoma City fire marshal due to chemicals allegedly not being properly stored back in December.

That’s why the OMMA asked a judge last month to revoke the lab’s license.

“We were successful in doing that. They have now lost their license to conduct laboratory testing,” Williams said.

KFOR has been following the story since December when a former employee called our newsroom with serious allegations against Nationwide.

“Heavy metals tests are not being performed,” Nathan Tewes said.

The heavy metals tests, among others, is a crucial test, according to OMMA officials.

“Particularly, patients that may already be immunocomprised. Their own systems may not be able to fend off, say microbials, the way a healthy person would,” Lee Rhoades, OMMA Laboratory Program Oversight Manager, said.

Court documents also allege Nationwide “did not store samples in a way or manner that prevents degradation, contamination and tampering.”

However, back in December, the General Manager of Nationwide, Kris Agrawal, denied any wrongdoing when KFOR sat down with him.

“We haven’t found any kind of heavy metals on any sample,” Agrawal said.

On Tuesday, Agrawal’s attorney told KFOR an appeal is pending.

When KFOR stopped by Nationwide on Wednesday, our crew spoke with a confused client who claims he paid Agrawal on Monday and was scheduled to pick up samples on Wednesday.

We also spoke with a friend of Agrawal’s who claimed the business was still operating.

“Come out here and be a man, say something,” the friend said to a Nationwide employee over the phone.

“OMMA exists to protect patients safety and, so, we have a lot of things that we’re doing and putting into place like the implementation of our seed to sale system, better tracking,” Williams said. “We take these kinds of violations very seriously.”