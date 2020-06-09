Oklahoma City Memorial Museum receives $1 million donation ahead of reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation says it was able to open safely thanks to a generous donation.

The foundation says it received a $1 million donation from Chad Richison, the founder and CEO of Paycom.

The donation was made as part of the ‘Looking Back Thinking Forward‘ campaign to grow the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum’s endowment and help safely reopen the facility.

“We are honored to accept this generous donation, as it will be crucial in achieving our mission and reopening our facility safely. During this time of challenge, this gift allows the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to continue to be the relevant beacon of remembrance, hope and understanding, which our country desperately needs,” said Bob Ross, Chairman, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation.

Officials say the museum has been testing its ability to host visitors at 25% capacity with timed ticketing, masks, strict social distancing, and cleaning protocol measures.

The museum is expected to reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 10.

“Chad’s gift helps us tell our story by ensuring people understand the senselessness of violence and the role we each have to step up to be kind even 25 years later,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director. “We are grateful to Chad for his leadership gift in some of our toughest times. We are honored to work with Chad and Paycom and look forward to the programs this will allow us to teach in the coming weeks as we look to safely reopen.”