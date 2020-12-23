Mercedes & Volvo dealerships make $10,000 donations to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Infant Crisis Services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City car dealerships donated $10,000 to both the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Infant Crisis Services.

Mercedes Benz of Oklahoma City and Volvo Cars Oklahoma City made the charitable donations on Tuesday, just in time for Christmas.

Employees from the dealerships also gave personal donations of baby wipes, baby bottles and baby wash to Infant Crisis Services.

Scott Thomas was a special guest during the donation presentation. His company APMEX is conducting a $500,000 matching donation campaign through the end of the year for the Food Bank.

You can donate toward the APMEX matching donation campaign at www.apmex.com/regional-food-bank-of-oklahoma.